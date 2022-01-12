Punjab Polls: AAP to declare CM face next week, says Kejriwal

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 12 said that the party will declare the Chief Minister face next week. “We assure the people of Punjab to improve the law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power. Security will be ensured to all - be it PM or anyone else,” said Kejriwal.The Punjab Assembly Polls will be held on February 14.