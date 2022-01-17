Punjab Polls AAP to announce Punjab CM face tomorrow

Ahead of Punjab Polls, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 17 said that the party will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab tomorrow. Punjab Legislative Assembly polls will be held in Punjab on 14 February 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.