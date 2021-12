Punjab Polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to hold Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar on December 15.While speaking to media persons, he said, “We are going to Jalandhar, where we will take out a Tiranga Yatra. I appeal to the people to join the Yatra in large numbers. Punjab is a land of martyrs; it gave birth to several freedom fighters. Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in their memory.”