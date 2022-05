Punjab Police hit me during arrest, have filed complaint against them: Father of Tajinder Bagga

Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on May 06 alleged that Punjab Police had hit him. He said, “I have filed a police complaint that I was hit by Punjab Police personnel. I have not spoken to Tajinder yet. I thank Delhi Police for their cooperation.” BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today over an alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal.