Punjab Police didn’t allow Bagga to even wear his turban during arrest: Delhi BJP Chief

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was detained by Punjab Police, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta on May 06 castigated the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by saying his Hitler-like act will cost him. Adding further, he also told that Punjab Police didn’t allow Bagga to even wear his turban. “Tajinder Bagga illegally detained by Punjab Police. They didn't allow him to even wear his turban. Complaint filed over manhandling of Tajindar Bagga by his father. Kejriwal's Hitler-like act will cost him. Punjab Police acting on directions of Kejriwal,” Delhi BJP Chief Gupta added.