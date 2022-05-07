Punjab Police barged into my house acted as if I were a terrorist Tajinder Singh Bagga

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on May 07, claimed that the Punjab Police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him in a manner as if he were a terrorist. Speaking to ANI, Bagga narrated the entire episode of his arrest and said, “I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear the turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle. I was kidnapped by the Punjab Police. The local police were also not informed. Nearly 50 policemen came as if I were a terrorist.” “Nearly 10 police vehicles had come which could be seen in the CCTV footage. It is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against Arvind Kejriwal would be the biggest terrorist and not spared,” said Bagga.