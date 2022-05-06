Punjab Police arrests BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga from his residence in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in Delhi on May 06. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sunny Singh had filed a complaint against him, alleging that Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga made provocative statements, spread rumours, and attempted to incite religious and communal animosity. His father, Preetpal Singh Bagga told ANI that 10-15 police personnel dragged his son out and assaulted him for recording a video of the incident.