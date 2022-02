Punjab: PM Modi receives rousing welcome at Pathankot public rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 arrived in poll-bound Pathankot, Punjab to address a public rally. The Prime Minster was welcomed by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashwani Sharma. He received rousing welcome at public rally. Punjab is a poll bound state, the state’s Assembly Elections will be held on February 20.