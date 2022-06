Punjab: People raise pro-Khalistan slogans at entrance of Golden Temple in Amritsar

A group of people on June 06 gathered at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans outside the Golden Temple. People also carried posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale, who was killed in Operation Blue Star on June 6, 1984. Indian Army carried out Operation Blue Star in 1984 between June 1 and June 8.