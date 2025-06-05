Punjab News What Jasbir Singh’s Lawyer Claimed After His Arrest | Youtuber Jasbir Singh Arrested

Punjab News: What Jasbir Singh’s Lawyer Claimed After His Arrest | Youtuber Jasbir Singh Arrested Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh has been arrested on espionage charges for his alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI and a terror-backed spy network. After his arrest, Singh’s lawyer Madhav Shukla questioned the credibility of the investigation, stating the case lacks solid evidence. "Jasbir Singh was arrested yesterday, and the court sent him to a 3-day Police remand. On June 7, he will be produced in court again. As per the police FIR, there are 3 allegations against him. One is that he gets foreign funding, the second is that he has links with the ISI, and the third is that he has sensitive data with him. He used to appear before the State Special Operations Cell as a responsible citizen whenever he was summoned. If he had any malicious intentions, he would have avoided it," said Shukla. The lawyer also revealed that Singh’s bank statements and digital data were already submitted to the police. "Police have not come up on record with anything like who he was in touch with, his mode of communication and his mode of money transfer. They just have a simple allegation that he has a connection with ISI," he said. Singh, the face of the YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal' with over 10 lakh subscribers, was reportedly in contact with Jyoti Malhotra, another accused already in custody for spying. Officials revealed that Singh had travelled to Pakistan three times and was in touch with PIOs like Shakir and Danish — the latter being a Pakistani national expelled from India.