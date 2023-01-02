Punjab News Pakistani drone chased away by BSF in Gurdaspur

A Pakistani drone was spotted by BSF personnel at Kamalpur post in Gurdaspur of Punjab. BSF’s 89 battalion personnel fired 20 rounds and 2 Ilu bombs towards the drone, after which the drone returned towards Pakistan. Bullets: A Pakistani drone was spotted by BSF personnel at Kamalpur post, Gurdaspur BSF's 89 battalion personnel fired 20 rounds and 2 Ilu bombs towards the drone,