Punjab News Old Video Shows YouTuber Jasbir Singh With Spy Jyoti In Lahore; Jasbir Singh Arrested

Punjab News: Old Video Shows YouTuber Jasbir Singh With 'Spy' Jyoti In Lahore; Jasbir Singh Arrested Punjabi YouTuber Jasbir Singh Mahal has been arrested for his alleged links to a Pakistan ISI-backed espionage and terror network. Singh, who runs the popular YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal' with over 10 lakh subscribers, was reportedly in close contact with influencer Jyoti Malhotra — already in custody for spying. Authorities revealed that Jasbir Singh travelled to Pakistan three times (2020, 2021, 2024), with old videos now emerging showing him with Malhotra in Lahore. Punjab DGP confirmed Singh's association with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, a key figure in the terror-linked operation. Investigations also found links to expelled Pak High Commission officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. After Malhotra's arrest, Singh allegedly tried to erase all digital communication with Pakistani handlers and Malhotra. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full scope of this espionage network.