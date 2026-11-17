Punjab News Head Constable Shot Dead In Punjab Sixth Cop Killed This Year | Bhagwant Mann
Unidentified assailants shot dead a 42-year-old Punjab Police head constable in Gurdaspur, the sixth police personnel to be killed in the state this year, with a terrorist outfit claiming responsibility for the attack.
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Unidentified assailants shot dead a 42-year-old Punjab Police head constable in Gurdaspur, the sixth police personnel to be killed in the state this year, with a terrorist outfit claiming responsibility for the attack.