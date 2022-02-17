Punjab needs patriotic government, PM Modi hits back at Congress over security issue

Taking a swipe at Congress over the security issue in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17 said that BJP is committed to resolve the security issue. On top of that the Prime Minister said that Punjab needs a government full of patriotism. He was addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Abohar, Punjab. “Today Punjab needs a government that draws inspiration from patriotism for the development of Punjab. BJP has come before you with dedication, with the resolve of security & development of Punjab,” said PM Modi. Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20 to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be declared on February 20.