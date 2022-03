Punjab: Manish Tewari, Bhupinder S Hooda pay floral tributes at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Congress leader Manish Tewari and Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder S Hooda on March 23 paid floral tribute to Bhagat Singh at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial in Khatkar Kalan village of Punjab. March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931.