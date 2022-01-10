Punjab logs 18 active Omicron cases: State Health Minister

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Punjab Medical Education & Research Minister Om Parkash Soni on January 10 informed that the state has 18 active Omicron cases. “Punjab has 16,000 COVID cases. Yesterday, 30,000 people were tested in the state in which about 4,000 people are corona positive. Level 2 beds are around 7,800 and Level 3 beds are around 900. Hospitals also has appropriate amount of oxygen for now,” he added.