Punjab ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ painted on wall in Faridkot Police register FIR

‘Khalistan Zindabad’ was seen painted on a wall of a park in Bazigar Basti, Faridkot on May 13. An FIR in the case has been registered and police have started investigation. CCTV footage of the nearby area is being checked. Police have been kept on alert, Naka-check post has also been set up.