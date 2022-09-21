Punjab Kapurthala student’s suicide note cited personal reasons say police

A first-year student studying at a private university in Jalandhar, Punjab has died by suicide, said the Punjab Police on September 21. The incident took place on September 20 in the evening. Further investigation into the matter is underway. The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited “personal reasons” for the act. “We received info at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons,” said the Kapurthala Police. The university issued a statement on the incident which said that it is extending full support to the authorities for further investigation.