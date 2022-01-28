Punjab is in need of a very honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal in Phillaur

Ahead of Punjab Polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal embarked on another visit to the poll-bound state. Addressing a public rally in Phillaur on January 28, Kejriwal said, “Today Punjab needs a very honest CM. On one hand, we have people with allegations of drugs sale against them, who have allegations of sand mining against them. On the other hand, there is a very honest man who never took even 25 paise from anyone.”