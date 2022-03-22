Punjab: Harjot Singh Bains takes charge as Cabinet Minister of Mines, Tourism, Law

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Shri Anandpur Sahib Constituency Harjot Singh Bains took charge as Minister of Legal and Legislative Affairs, Mines and Geology, and Tourism and Cultural Affairs on March 22 in Chandigarh. He won the Assembly Poll by defeating Rana KP Singh of Congress Party. “Punjab has entrusted a huge responsibility on our shoulders. There are thousands of crores of mining mafia in Punjab, we will eliminate mining mafia from Punjab with 101 per cent honesty,” Bains added.