Punjab Gurdas Mann hails AAP’s ideology at Bhagwant Manns swearing-in ceremony

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan attended Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan village on March 16. While speaking to ANI at the event, Gurdas Maan said that Aam Aadmi Party is built of ‘Aam’ people with extraordinary ideology and principles. “It's (AAP winning 92 seats in Punjab Assembly elections) just a beginning. Their (AAP) ideology is special. I pray that God gives them (AAP) courage to make prosperous Punjab,” he said.