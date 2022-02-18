Punjab govt failed to fulfil pre-poll promises made before 2017 elections: Anurag Thakur

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on February 17 slammed the Congress government in the state and alleged that the Punjab government did not fulfil any per-poll promises that it made before the 2017 Assembly Elections. “People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made 5 years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened,” he said.