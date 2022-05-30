Punjab Forensic team investigates Sidhu Moose Wala’s vehicle in Mansa

Congress leader and Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s vehicle was investigated by Forensic team on May 30 at Mansa Police Station. He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Punjab Police said preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab Assembly Election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.