Punjab: Explosion outside Intelligence Department building in Mohali

An explosion was reported on May 09 outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The explosion happened around 7: 45 pm. The Forensic teams were called, and an investigation on the incident is going on. No damage has been reported related to the incident. While speaking to the media, Mohali Headquarters SP Ravinder Pal Singh said, “It's a minor blast. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL teams are investigating it.”