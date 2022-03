Punjab Election Results 2022: CM Channi seeks blessings at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib

As counting of votes for Punjab Assembly Polls is all set to begin on March 10, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sought blessings at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Rupnagar. He has contested the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur Constituencies, as a Congress candidate.