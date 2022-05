Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh reaches residence of Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa

A day after prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reached the residence of Punjabi singer in Moosa village on May 30. Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab Assembly Election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.