Punjab Congress chief blames AAP govt for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on May 29 slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government over Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder in the state and said that it has happened due to government’s failure and police’s incompetence. Addressing reporters, he said, “It has happened due to government's failure and police’s incompetence. It needs to be investigated under a sitting judge of National Investigation Agency (NIA). “Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra should be ashamed as it’s his responsibility to ensure law and order in the state. Instead, he is running away from his responsibility by saying it was a gang rivalry. We will go to the High Court and will meet the governor in this regard soon. If we don’t get justice, then we will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he added.