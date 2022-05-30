Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder S Warring raises questions on reduced security of Sidhu Moose Wala

While speaking on the murder of Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on May 30 met Sidhu’s family, and raised the question about the reduction of the leader’s security. The state Congress Chief also said that 40 to 45 people have lost their lives in the last 2 months. “Why his (Sidhu Moose Wala) security was reduced? In 2 months, 40 to 45 people lost their lives including a Kabaddi player,” the state Congress Chief said.