{"id":"2918124","source":"DNA","title":"Punjab CM, Navjot Sidhu meet Harish Rawat in Dehradun, decide to visit Kedarnath ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Dehradun on November 02. Punjab party in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh also accompanied them. They will go to Kedarnath Temple for offering prayers. “No greater 'dharm path' than 'kartavya path'. 'Dharm' is feeding the poor, spreading joy. It's the message of Mahadev. So I came here to seek blessings, I would pray for Punjab's welfare, and Punjabis. We'll go to Kedarnath today,” Sidhu told media persons.","summary":"Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Dehradun on November 02. Punjab party in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh also accompanied them. They will go to Kedarnath Temple for offering prayers. “No greater 'dharm path' than 'kartavya path'. 'Dharm' is feeding the poor, spreading joy. It's the message of Mahadev. So I came here to seek blessings, I would pray for Punjab's welfare, and Punjabis. We'll go to Kedarnath today,” Sidhu told media persons.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-punjab-cm-navjot-sidhu-meet-harish-rawat-in-dehradun-decide-to-visit-kedarnath-2918124","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003630-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_18.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635848101","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918124"}