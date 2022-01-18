Punjab CM, his relatives involved in illegal sand mining, alleges Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Punjab CM and his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining. “It's very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab CM & his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining,” he added. Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative residence in connection with illegal sand mining case.