Punjab CM deplaned row “Will look into the matter” says Aviation Minister Scindia

Responding to the request made for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after being allegedly deplaned from a Lufthansa aircraft, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on September 20 said that he will look into the matter and will verify the facts before making any conclusion. “This was international soil. We will have to make sure we verify the facts. It is up to Lufthansa to provide data. I will certainly, based on the request sent to me, look into it,” he said.