Punjab CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Punjab Chief Minitser Charanjit Singh Channi arrived in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on February 16. He offered prayers at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Temple. Several other leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to visit Ravidas Temple to offer prayers.