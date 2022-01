Punjab CM Channi visits theme park ‘Dastaan-e-Shahadat’ at Sri Chamkaur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on January 30 paid a visit to the theme park ‘Dastaan-e-Shahadat’ at Sri Chamkaur Sahib. The incumbent Chief Minister will contest State Assembly Polls from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib Constituencies. Elections to be held in Punjab on February 20 to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly.