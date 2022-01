Punjab CM Channi’s cousin brother Jaswinder Dhaliwal joins BJP

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal, cousin brother of the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi joined the BJP on January 11 in Chandigarh, Punjab. He joined the party in the presence of Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Many political leaders are switching their sides ahead of the elections. The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 14.