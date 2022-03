Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays floral tribute at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan paid floral tribute at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial in Khatkar Kalan, Punjab on March 23. Bhagat Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime.