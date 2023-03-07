Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inspects the preparations for G20 meetings in Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reached Amritsar to inspect the preparations for the G-20 Summit on March 07. Amritsar is scheduled to host G20 meetings on education and L20 meeting on labour from March 15 to 17 and March 19 to 20. Notably, the law and order situation in Punjab was hampered in the past few days.