Punjab: Chhatbir Zoo takes measures to protect Zoo animals from heatwave

Amid heatwaves in the city of Zirakpur, Punjab, Chhatbir Zoo management took necessary measures to provide relief to the zoo animals from the heat. Speaking to ANI, Harpal Singh, Zoo Range Officer said, “Heatwave in the city, management of Chhatbir Zoo takes measures to provide relief. We've made water ponds, installed water coolers, water springs & mist foggers made huts. We're also cooling down cages by watering them regularly.”