Punjab By-polls Voting begins for Sangrur Lok Sabha seat

Voting has begun for the by-election of Sangur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab on June 23. Voters have queued up outside a polling booth to cast their votes. BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha seat Kewal Singh Dhillon has cast his vote. The seat fell vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann became Punjab CM. Voting for by-polls to 3 Lok Sabha seats and 7 Assembly seats is also being held on June 23.