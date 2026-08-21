Punjab Bandh What’s Open And What Stays Shut Across The State | Punjab Bandh Today

A 7-hour state-wide Punjab Bandh called by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM has brought key services and transit to a halt across Punjab. Watch this complete report for a detailed breakdown of what remains open and what stays shut today. While private schools, local markets, and major highways—including the Kharar-Chandigarh expressway—face heavy disruptions, government schools, medical emergency services, airport travel, and scheduled weddings remain fully functional and exempt from the strike.