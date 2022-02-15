Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal assures to work with Centre on national security issue if elected

Prior to the commencement of Punjab Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 15 assured that the party will work with Central Government on the national security issue if elected. Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a Press Conference in Ludhiana, Punjab said, “If AAP is voted to power, Punjab Government will work with the Government of India to ensure safety and security in the state. Punjab is a sensitive border state. To check the proliferation of drugs and drones, it is necessary for Punjab to have an honest Government.” “We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security,” added Kejriwal.