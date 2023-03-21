Punjab and Haryana HC orders Punjab to produce Amritpal Singh before court within week’s time

Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the State of Punjab to produce Amritpal Singh before the Judge within a week’s time, informed Advocate of Amritpal Singh on March 21. “Amritpal Singh has 5 to 6 IPC cases against him. The Court doesn’t believe the State’s story. The Court has ordered the State to present Amritpal before it within a week’s time. Court questioned how Singh was able to flee even after all that security. All his aides too surrendered peacefully, without any fight,” said Imaan Singh Khara on March 21.