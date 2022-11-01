Punjab 558 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana till Oct 29

Amid the worsening air quality in Northern states and the national capital just after Diwali, 558 stubble burning cases have been reported in Ludhiana till October 29. However, the Chief Agriculture Officer informed that the stubble burning cases in the district have dwindled by 50 per cent in comparison to the last year. Authorities have also asked the farmers to not burn stubble. Meanwhile, the required machines to tackle stubble have also been deployed.