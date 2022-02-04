Pune under-construction building collapsed Death toll reaches to five

Following the structure of the under-construction building collapsed in Yerwada Shastri Nagar area of Pune, Maharashtra on February 04, the death toll reached to five persons. While talking to ANI, Pune city Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohidas Pawar said, “The mall work was going on here. In the incident two persons have been injured. The construction work of a mall was being done here when a heavy steel structure collapsed. Right now it seems that the precautions that should have been taken were not followed. The reason for the collapse is under investigation.”