Pune: Relaxed COVID norms allow people to relish Iftar at street food markets

Street food markets are again flourishing after a gap of two years as COVID norms were relaxed in Pune. The markets have seen increased footfall during the ongoing Ramzan festival. People are visiting street food markets in Kondhwa to break their fast with Iftar. The market offers various delicious dishes for Iftar. The holy month of Ramzan began on April 03. They break their fast with dates, fruits, and aromatic food dishes like kebabs, rolls, dum biryani and dalcha khana. “With the removal of restrictions, the situation is pretty normal now... it's good for business, people suffered a lot during the pandemic. I sell Turkish baklava, have received a great response,” said a shop owner.