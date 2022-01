Pune farmer converts house terrace into grapes farm

A man in Pune, Maharashtra converted his house terrace into a full-fledged grapes farm. Bahusaheb Kanchan got the inspiration when he visited Europe in 2013 and observed people growing grapes and other fruits on their terrace despite having thousands of acres of grape farms. The initiative was taken to put the best use of urban space for agricultural production. He bought 5 vines of grapes from ICAR National Research Centre for Grapes in Pune.