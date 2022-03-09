Pune-based baker sets World Book of Records for creating 100 kg of royal icing structure

Pune-based baker Prachi Dhabal Deb set the World Record for creating a 100 kg vegan edible royal icing structure of the Milan Cathedral. The monumental structure measures 6 feet 4 inches in length, 4 feet 6 inches in height and 3 feet 10 inches in width. It took her almost a month to complete the structure. “I started doing Royal Icing from 2015. This is a 100 kg Royal Icing Cake, a replica of the Milan Cathedral. It took me a month to complete this,” Prachi Dhabal Deb told ANI.