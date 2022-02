Pulwama attack third anniversary: Lesser known facts about 2019 dastardly attack

In 2019 on Feb 14, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying 2,500 CRPF personnel, including the culprit Adil Ahmad Dar, travelled from Jammu to Srinagar when one of the buses was rammed by a car carrying explosives at 15:15 hours. In this incident killed 40 CRPF personnel and left several injured.