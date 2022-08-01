Puducherry hosts annual seed festival over 500 different types of seeds on display

The annual seed festival was held in Puducherry on July 31. The event was organised at the Tagore Government Arts & Science College, Lawspet. Over 500 varieties of seeds were showcased at the event. Farmers from various states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala participated in this event. The seed festival will have more than 50 stalls with a bunch of dedicated traditional seeds. Apart from the seeds, organic produce, cotton textiles, bio inputs, and eco-friendly products on sale.