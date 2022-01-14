Public gatherings restricted to 100 people in Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, public gatherings in the poll-bound coastal state Goa have been limited to 100 people. Speaking to ANI, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on January 13 said, “PM Modi has reviewed the COVID situation of the country as cases are increasing in every state. We are doing good management in the state and the use of masks and sanitization will help in preventing the spread of the COVID-19.”