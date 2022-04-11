PTI members walk out of National Assembly session held to elect new Prime Minister

The session of the Pakistan Assembly commenced on April 11 to elect the new Prime Minister. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders walked out of the session and announced the boycott of the Prime Minister’s election and resignation from the National Assembly. Notably, this session began a day after Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the parliament. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be elected the new Prime Minister.